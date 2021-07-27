AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS: SKFRY) in the last few weeks:

7/23/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was given a new $26.16 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/13/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/6/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/6/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/9/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

