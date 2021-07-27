ABB’s (ABB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 100,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60. ABB has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 145.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

