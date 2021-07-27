AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Investment analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in AbbVie by 100.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 152,718,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,710,000 after acquiring an additional 76,593,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,762,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,540,000 after purchasing an additional 912,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

