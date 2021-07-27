ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 445.2% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAVMY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.94) to €10.80 ($12.71) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABN AMRO Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

Shares of AAVMY opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

