Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Investec upgraded Absa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

AGRPY opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41. Absa Group has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $21.77.

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

