Abyss (ABYSS) One Day Volume Tops $155,803.00

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $6.19 million and $155,803.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Abyss Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

