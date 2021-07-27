AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Gap Up to $7.12

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $8.15. AC Immune shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 348 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get AC Immune alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.34.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. On average, research analysts expect that AC Immune SA will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in AC Immune by 34.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in AC Immune in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AC Immune by 2,711.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in AC Immune in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.