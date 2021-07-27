Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,254 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Accuray worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 546.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 424.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 379,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 307,425 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.23 million, a PE ratio of 104.75 and a beta of 1.87. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

