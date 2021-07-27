AceD (ACED) Achieves Market Cap of $65,616.63

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 30.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. AceD has a total market capitalization of $65,616.63 and approximately $6,333.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000049 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.