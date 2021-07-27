Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.48. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 249,889 shares.

ACER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

