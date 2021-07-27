Achain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and $1.08 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048640 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00071356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.31 or 0.00763019 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

