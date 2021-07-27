ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 38,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 362,097 shares.The stock last traded at $80.65 and had previously closed at $87.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 0.77.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after buying an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $57,369,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $21,019,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in ACM Research by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 223,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ACM Research by 619.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

