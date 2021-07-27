Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Acorn Energy stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.59. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.