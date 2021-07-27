Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 32,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 85,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30.

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04).

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

