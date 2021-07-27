Actinium (ACM) Price Reaches $0.0256

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $848,444.09 and approximately $8,196.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Actinium has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,177,100 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

