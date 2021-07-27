Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 81,936 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after buying an additional 221,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,852,000 after purchasing an additional 114,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 116,342 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 209,277 shares in the last quarter.

AYI traded down $3.88 on Tuesday, hitting $167.21. 931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,052. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.63.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

