AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Shares Down 2.1%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 168,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

ACUIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on AcuityAds from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on AcuityAds from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on AcuityAds from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

