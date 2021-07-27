Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Update

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 447.1% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS AELTF opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72. Adacel Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

Get Adacel Technologies alerts:

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation and training, and software applications and services in the civil and military aerospace sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers Aurora air traffic management system for managing procedural airspace in a surveillance environment; MaxSim air traffic simulator training system; MaxSim ATC, an air traffic control simulator and training system; and AeroDrive, an immersive training simulator to train airport drivers in a safe, risk-free, and 3-D environment; and intelligent communications environment, an aviation phraseology training tool for air traffic controllers and pilots.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.