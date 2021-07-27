Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Update

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 447.1% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS AELTF opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72. Adacel Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.90.
Adacel Technologies Company Profile
Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.