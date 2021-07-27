Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Up 1,050.0% in July

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Addex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

ADXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ ADXN opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. Addex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $37.52.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 294.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

