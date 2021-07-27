Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.23. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.12 price objective on Adecco Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.06.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

