Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of AHEXY opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.23. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.38.
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adecco Group Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
