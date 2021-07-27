Aditus 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $62,371.00 (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Aditus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aditus has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aditus has a market capitalization of $95,359.24 and approximately $62,371.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.70 or 0.00792175 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Aditus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

