Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,296 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $6,001,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Adobe by 511.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 220,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $110,371,000 after purchasing an additional 184,569 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,646. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $8.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $612.55. 30,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,745. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $631.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $557.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.