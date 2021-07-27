adToken Hits Market Capitalization of $609,510.45 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 101.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, adToken has traded 204.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One adToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. adToken has a total market cap of $609,510.45 and $335.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00050593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.30 or 0.00806128 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

adToken Profile

adToken is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

