Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Posts Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.03. 66,769,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,238,926. The firm has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.15. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

