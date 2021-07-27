AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Trading Down 0.4%

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 10,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 21,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.