Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.31 target price (down from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.31 target price (down previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.31 price target (down from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

OTCMKTS:AEGXF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

