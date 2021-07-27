Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEGXF. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.31 price target (down from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of AEGXF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. 1,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.