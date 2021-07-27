Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) shares rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.18 and last traded at $140.18. Approximately 236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $127.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.28.

About Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

