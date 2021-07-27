Aeon (AEON) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,637.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Aeon has a total market cap of $10.60 million and approximately $1,637.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeon has traded up 32.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.76 or 0.00570632 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000827 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 154.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars.

