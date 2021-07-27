AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells $642,865.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $642,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,474. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.40. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

