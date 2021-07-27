Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $1.03 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

AGRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,942. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 20,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 488,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 698,725 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 112,166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 121,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.