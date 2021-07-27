Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,253 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,278 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

NYSE AEM opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

