Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 561.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Shares of ACGBY opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $30 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.03%.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.