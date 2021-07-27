Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AIMD opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Ainos has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Get Ainos alerts:

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.