Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, an increase of 708.5% from the June 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Air New Zealand has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Ltd. engages in the transportation of passengers and cargo on an integrated network of scheduled airline services. It also provides engineering and maintenance services. The company was founded on April 26, 1940 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

