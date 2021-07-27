Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, an increase of 708.5% from the June 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Air New Zealand has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
