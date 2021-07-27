AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.66. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 722 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABSSF shares. CIBC raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.91.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

