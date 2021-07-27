AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.46

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.46 and traded as high as C$37.82. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$37.15, with a volume of 143,002 shares trading hands.

BOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$135.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.0999997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from AirBoss of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.86%.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

