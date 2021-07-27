Akamai Technologies (AKAM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AKAM stock opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,293.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,663 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,338 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

