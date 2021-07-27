Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.74

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.62. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 88,730 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $65.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 416,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.