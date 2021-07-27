Alchemy Pay (ACH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.04 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.65 or 0.00260607 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00118420 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00141552 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003224 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

