Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,253. The company has a market cap of $480.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.82. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $62.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.12 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

