Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Alexander’s worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $281.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.87. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.70 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

