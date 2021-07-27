Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 658,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 14,781,638 shares.The stock last traded at $184.83 and had previously closed at $191.76.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.90.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.59.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.