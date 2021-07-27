Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 658,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 14,781,638 shares.The stock last traded at $184.83 and had previously closed at $191.76.
BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.90.
The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.59.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
