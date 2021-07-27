Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of Alico worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALCO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alico by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alico by 42.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Alico by 100.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

ALCO stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Alico, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.90.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Alico had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.33%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

