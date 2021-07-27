Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.27.

Shares of ATD.B stock traded down C$0.52 on Tuesday, hitting C$49.24. 378,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$49.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.40. The stock has a market cap of C$52.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

