Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Alleghany worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany stock traded up $7.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $661.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,042. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $486.49 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $684.76.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

