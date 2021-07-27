Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ATI opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.90. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

