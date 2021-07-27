AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 349,031 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.63% of AllianceBernstein worth $24,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AB. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,330,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after acquiring an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 64.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 34.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,557 shares during the period. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AB stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

