Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on AESE. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,892 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AESE opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

