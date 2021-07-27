Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 1,099.7% from the June 30th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 52.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ AHPI opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $11.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHPI. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares in the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

